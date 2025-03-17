Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Empty Rhetoric' in Haryana's State Budget

Opposition parties criticize Haryana's state budget for 2025-26 as 'empty rhetoric', claiming it lacks support for farmers and laborers. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala highlight unfulfilled promises, reduced departmental budgets, and financial strain. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the tax-free budget without new taxes but emphasized various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Empty Rhetoric' in Haryana's State Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Opposition parties, including Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), criticized Haryana's state budget for the financial year 2025-26, branding it as 'empty rhetoric' that fails to address the needs of farmers and laborers.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda labeled the budget a mere 'jugglery of figures,' pointing to the reduction in essential departmental budgets like agriculture, education, irrigation, and health. He also highlighted unfulfilled promises such as providing minimum support prices and employment opportunities.

In contrast, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented a tax-free budget with a Rs 2.05 lakh crore outlay, focusing on agriculture, education, health, and women's empowerment, while INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala expressed concerns over unmet promises to farmers and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025