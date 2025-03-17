Controversy Erupts Over 'Empty Rhetoric' in Haryana's State Budget

On Monday, Opposition parties, including Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), criticized Haryana's state budget for the financial year 2025-26, branding it as 'empty rhetoric' that fails to address the needs of farmers and laborers.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda labeled the budget a mere 'jugglery of figures,' pointing to the reduction in essential departmental budgets like agriculture, education, irrigation, and health. He also highlighted unfulfilled promises such as providing minimum support prices and employment opportunities.

In contrast, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented a tax-free budget with a Rs 2.05 lakh crore outlay, focusing on agriculture, education, health, and women's empowerment, while INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala expressed concerns over unmet promises to farmers and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)