Trinamool Congress Faces Internal Discord Amid Controversial Remarks

The disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressed dissatisfaction with MLA Humayun Kabir's response to a show-cause notice regarding his controversial remarks targeting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Kabir was summoned for further clarification, highlighting internal party tensions.

Kabir, known for his outspoken nature, refused to retract his statements, challenging the party's potential disciplinary actions. The incident followed Adhikari's comments threatening that TMC's Muslim MLAs could be expelled if the BJP gained power, prompting a sharp response from Kabir.

The political confrontation underscores broader challenges within the TMC, as party dynamics interact with communal sentiments in West Bengal. Kabir's defiance raises questions about intra-party unity as TMC grapples with maintaining discipline amid external political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)