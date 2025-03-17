Canada's Defense Dilemma: Reassessing the F-35 Deal Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Canada is reviewing its C$19-billion contract for F-35 fighter jets amid a trade war with the U.S. Experts suggest that switching aircraft could be costly and complex. Defense Minister Bill Blair is exploring alternatives as Canada grapples with U.S. tariffs and defense procurement dependencies.
Canada finds itself at a crossroads, as it evaluates a C$19-billion contract for 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. Engaged in a trade tussle with the United States, the nation is exploring alternatives, though experts warn of the high costs and complexities of switching aircraft.
The review comes as newly-appointed Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney tasks Defense Minister Bill Blair with assessing potential options. Still, Canada's defense ministry maintains that a legal commitment exists for the initial batch of F-35s, despite the ongoing changes in the geopolitical climate.
As trade relations fray, the U.S. has tightened its economic stance, leading Canada to reconsider military procurement strategies. With NATO commitments prompting increased defense spending, the nation's reliance on U.S. military support calls for a careful balancing act.
