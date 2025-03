Mark Carney's Diplomatic Ballet: Navigating Allies Amidst US Tensions

On his inaugural trip abroad as Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney met French President Emmanuel Macron to fortify longstanding alliances amidst rising tensions with the United States. President Donald Trump's trade policies have pressured Canada, prompting Carney to seek support from allies like France.

In their meeting, Macron refrained from addressing Trump's criticisms directly but emphasized the destructive nature of tariffs, citing inflation and economic disintegration. Macron highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships with loyal allies, reassuring Carney of France's commitment to shared interests and sovereignty.

Carney's itinerary also includes visits to London, emphasizing Canada's historical ties with former colonial powers. No trip to Washington is planned, but Carney remains prepared to meet Trump if respect for Canadian sovereignty is shown. This diplomatic mission underscores Canada's effort to reinforce alliances and navigate the turbulent international landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)