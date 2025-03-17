Tribal Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh Over Killing in Naxalite Encounter

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was engulfed in uproar as opposition Congress members staged a walkout over the death of a Baiga tribal in a police-Naxalite encounter in Mandla district. Congress vehemently accused the BJP government of risking tribal safety.

Congress MLAs led by Omkar Singh Markam raised the issue post-Question Hour, condemning the portrayal of tribals as Maoists and demanding a thorough inquiry. However, assurances from Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar failed to pacify the legislators.

The Congress continued its protest outside the assembly, seeking accountability and legal action against the police involved. Meanwhile, police claimed the tribal was amid Naxalites at the time, pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)