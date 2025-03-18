Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Expelled Over Trump's Comment Controversy
South Africa's ambassador to the U.S. was expelled after remarks about President Trump, straining the nations' relations. The U.S. cited the ambassador's comments as unacceptable. Diplomatic tensions rose following Trump’s policy criticisms on land reform and South Africa's legal stance against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
In a dramatic diplomatic move, South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled following his remarks about President Donald Trump. The comments, perceived as inflammatory, were labeled 'unacceptable' by the U.S. State Department. Tensions have soared since Trump reduced financial aid to South Africa, objecting to its land policies and legal actions against U.S. ally Israel.
The incident reached a boiling point after Rasool was quoted likening Trump's leadership to a white supremacist movement. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacted by expelling Rasool, describing him as a 'race-baiting politician' on social media, further posting the controversial article from Breitbart. This expulsion represents a significant downturn in U.S.-South Africa relations.
Rasool's banishment is set against a backdrop of policy disagreements, notably South Africa's land reforms and increasing relations with Russia and Iran. President Cyril Ramaphosa's moves to redress historical racial land disparities have been cited by Trump as land confiscation, escalating political rhetoric between the countries. Despite diplomatic tensions, South Africa remains committed to constructive relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
