Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Biden's Children

In a significant move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, children of President Joe Biden. Trump announced the revocation on Monday, claiming that taxpayer funding had supported Hunter's prolonged protection.

Trump shared the details via a Truth Social post, stating that both Hunter and Ashley Biden would lose their Secret Service protection, effective immediately. He highlighted that Ashley Biden had previously been guarded by 13 agents.

This decision emerged shortly after a journalist queried Trump about Hunter Biden's security detail. Trump, who initially appeared unaware, responded by looking into the matter and enacting the revocation swiftly.

