Left Menu

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Biden's Children

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revoked Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, children of President Joe Biden. Trump stated that Hunter had protection funded by taxpayers for too long. The decision followed a reporter's inquiry about Hunter's security detail, prompting Trump to investigate and act swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 03:52 IST
Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Biden's Children
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, children of President Joe Biden. Trump announced the revocation on Monday, claiming that taxpayer funding had supported Hunter's prolonged protection.

Trump shared the details via a Truth Social post, stating that both Hunter and Ashley Biden would lose their Secret Service protection, effective immediately. He highlighted that Ashley Biden had previously been guarded by 13 agents.

This decision emerged shortly after a journalist queried Trump about Hunter Biden's security detail. Trump, who initially appeared unaware, responded by looking into the matter and enacting the revocation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025