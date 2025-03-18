Trump's Push for Clean Coal: A New Energy Initiative

President Donald Trump declared on Monday an initiative directing his administration to begin producing energy using 'clean coal' immediately. This announcement, made via Truth Social, underscores the administration's stance on transitioning toward cleaner energy solutions even as coal remains a part of the strategy.

Trump described the initiative as producing energy with 'BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL', echoing sentiments that aim to balance environmental considerations with energy demands. The emphasis was placed on the potential of coal when used in an environmentally sensitive manner.

This move comes amidst ongoing discussions about sustainable energy practices, signaling the administration's interest in integrating coal with modernized, cleaner technology to meet national energy requirements.

