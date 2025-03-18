Left Menu

U.S. Deportation of Tren de Aragua Members Creates Controversy

Hundreds believed to be part of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang were deported by the U.S., amid legal challenges. Designated a terrorist organization, the gang is infamous for criminal activities, including human trafficking and extortion. Its U.S. operations remain contested, while its influence stretches across South America.

Updated: 18-03-2025 04:50 IST
The United States recently deported hundreds of men over the weekend, allegedly affiliated with Tren de Aragua, a notorious Venezuelan gang. This action, carried out under a 1798 wartime law despite a federal judge's opposition, follows the Trump administration's decision to classify the group as a global terrorist organization.

Tren de Aragua, known for its involvement in human trafficking, extortion, and organized crime across the Americas, is led by Hector "Nino" Guerrero. Escaping from Venezula's Tocoron prison before a 2023 police raid, the gang now controls major routes used by migrants traveling south toward more prosperous regions.

The extent of Tren de Aragua's operations in the U.S. remains unclear, though arrests of gang-linked migrants have been used to justify deportations. The Department of Homeland Security has labeled these criminals among "the worst," while authorities in South America continue to investigate the gang's expansion and criminal activities.

