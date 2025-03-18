Controversy Arises as Conor McGregor Criticizes Irish Immigration Policies During White House Visit

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor stirred controversy during a St. Patrick's Day visit to the White House, where he criticized Ireland's immigration policies. His comments drew swift rebuke from Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who emphasized that McGregor was not representing Ireland during his visit.

Wearing a green pinstripe suit, McGregor met with President Trump and senior officials, accusing the Irish government of ignoring public opinion on immigration. Meanwhile, Ireland faces heightened tension over asylum seekers, a political issue gaining momentum. Trump has mirrored this stance with strict immigration policies.

Despite Trump's endorsement of McGregor as a guest, the White House refrained from commenting on his remarks. This situation emerges as McGregor is embroiled in a civil case in Ireland and suggests a potential venture into Irish politics, facing considerable challenges to enter the presidential race.

