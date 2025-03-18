Trump and Putin: High-Stakes Diplomacy to End Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a pivotal phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, set to discuss the possibility of securing a ceasefire in Ukraine's ongoing conflict. This high-stakes conversation marks an opportunity for Trump to demonstrate his negotiation abilities while testing relationships with Russia, a scenario leaving traditional allies on edge.

Although Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day truce proposed by the U.S., Russia's stance remains pending and heavily influenced by prior territorial and political demands. The call could potentially pave the way towards a long-term peace settlement, though significant disagreements persist, including Ukraine's NATO aspirations and control of crucial areas.

As Ukraine's President Zelenskiy remains firm on national sovereignty, Trump's attempt to engage Putin in constructive dialogue sees him facing a tough negotiator. Observers suggest there is a risk of Russia seeking further concessions. The U.S. administration's recent moves indicate an increase in diplomatic pressure on Moscow to curb hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)