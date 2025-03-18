Left Menu

Gaza Unrest: Airstrikes Shatter Ceasefire Amid Global Outcry

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas amidst halted ceasefire talks, resulting in over 320 casualties. The international community, including the UN, has voiced concern. The strikes disrupted the peace during Ramadan and affected thousands, reopening the possibility of intensified conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming escalation, Israel launched a considerable wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas strongholds in the most severe assault since a ceasefire in January. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the attack has resulted in more than 320 fatalities, spurring widespread international concern.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes, citing stalled discussions over extending the ceasefire. As Israeli officials indicate this operation's indefinite duration, the White House confirmed its prior consultations and support for Israel's military actions.

The airstrikes disrupted the relative peace of Ramadan, threatening to reignite the 17-month-long conflict that has already claimed numerous lives. Global reactions include UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressing shock and advocating for ceasefire adherence and humanitarian aid, alongside national leaders like Australia's Anthony Albanese calling for the ceasefire to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

