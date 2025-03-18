Gaza Unrest: Airstrikes Shatter Ceasefire Amid Global Outcry

In an alarming escalation, Israel launched a considerable wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas strongholds in the most severe assault since a ceasefire in January. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the attack has resulted in more than 320 fatalities, spurring widespread international concern.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes, citing stalled discussions over extending the ceasefire. As Israeli officials indicate this operation's indefinite duration, the White House confirmed its prior consultations and support for Israel's military actions.

The airstrikes disrupted the relative peace of Ramadan, threatening to reignite the 17-month-long conflict that has already claimed numerous lives. Global reactions include UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressing shock and advocating for ceasefire adherence and humanitarian aid, alongside national leaders like Australia's Anthony Albanese calling for the ceasefire to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)