Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia from March 19-22 to bolster bilateral relations and boost economic collaboration. The visit will include meetings with Saudi leaders to discuss trade, investment, and mutual interests, highlighting the strong historical ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:23 IST
Strengthening Ties: PM Shehbaz Sharif's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a crucial visit to Saudi Arabia from March 19 to 22, aiming to fortify the existing bilateral relations and elevate economic cooperation between the two nations, the Foreign Office announced on Tuesday. Sharif's delegation features prominent figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, alongside key federal ministers and senior officials.

During his stay, Sharif will engage in talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Discussions are expected to explore avenues to expand trade, enhance collaborations in pivotal sectors, and foster greater economic ties, according to the statement.

The agenda also includes critical subjects of mutual interest such as global and regional issues, with particular focus on the Gaza conflict and Middle East developments. This visit marks a reinforcement of the deep-rooted historical connections between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for heightened trade, investment, and diplomatic collaboration on both bilateral and global stages, as the Foreign Office noted.

