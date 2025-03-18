Putin and Trump: A Call for Diplomacy
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set for a phone call to discuss the Ukraine conflict and improve US-Russia relations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted a 'certain understanding' exists from previous interactions, but multiple complex questions need addressing during this important dialogue.
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are scheduled for a phone call on Tuesday between 1300 and 1500 GMT to address the Ukraine conflict and mend bilateral relations, according to the Kremlin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that a 'certain understanding' between the two leaders was established during their previous call on February 12 and through recent high-level exchanges.
Nonetheless, Peskov emphasized that numerous complex issues regarding bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation remain, which will be the focus of the presidents' upcoming discussion.
