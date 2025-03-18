Left Menu

Putin and Trump: A Call for Diplomacy

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set for a phone call to discuss the Ukraine conflict and improve US-Russia relations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted a 'certain understanding' exists from previous interactions, but multiple complex questions need addressing during this important dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:45 IST
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are scheduled for a phone call on Tuesday between 1300 and 1500 GMT to address the Ukraine conflict and mend bilateral relations, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that a 'certain understanding' between the two leaders was established during their previous call on February 12 and through recent high-level exchanges.

Nonetheless, Peskov emphasized that numerous complex issues regarding bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation remain, which will be the focus of the presidents' upcoming discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

