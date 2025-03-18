Putin and Trump: A Call for Diplomacy

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are scheduled for a phone call on Tuesday between 1300 and 1500 GMT to address the Ukraine conflict and mend bilateral relations, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that a 'certain understanding' between the two leaders was established during their previous call on February 12 and through recent high-level exchanges.

Nonetheless, Peskov emphasized that numerous complex issues regarding bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation remain, which will be the focus of the presidents' upcoming discussion.

