BJP MLA R S Pathania Protests Alleged Bias in J&K Assembly

In a dramatic protest, BJP MLA R S Pathania exited the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday, alleging biased treatment.

The MLA's questions were absent during the Question Hour despite being scheduled. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said Pathania was absent when called, attributing to the delay in addressing his queries.

Pathania cited poor traffic management for his lateness and accused the Speaker of favoritism, highlighting that only one of his 10 questions was included and urging rectification before the session's conclusion.

