BJP MLA R S Pathania Protests Alleged Bias in J&K Assembly

BJP MLA R S Pathania walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, claiming bias after being denied time to speak. He accused the Speaker and Assembly Secretariat of not including his questions in the business, leading to his protest against what he called a prejudiced approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:27 IST
In a dramatic protest, BJP MLA R S Pathania exited the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday, alleging biased treatment.

The MLA's questions were absent during the Question Hour despite being scheduled. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said Pathania was absent when called, attributing to the delay in addressing his queries.

Pathania cited poor traffic management for his lateness and accused the Speaker of favoritism, highlighting that only one of his 10 questions was included and urging rectification before the session's conclusion.

