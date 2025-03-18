Ben-Gvir's Return Bolsters Netanyahu's Coalition Amid Gaza Tensions
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's party re-enters Israel's ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The party had previously exited over a ceasefire in Gaza. Their return coincides with a new wave of Israeli airstrikes, strengthening Netanyahu's government amid escalating regional tensions.
- Country:
- Israel
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's party will rejoin Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, placing further political support behind the leader. This move follows the party's departure from the coalition earlier this year, after a ceasefire was reached in the Gaza Strip in January.
The decision to reenter the coalition comes as Israel escalates military action with a fresh wave of airstrikes in the Gaza region, which stands to reinforce Netanyahu's government strength during these heightened tensions.
Ben-Gvir's return is poised to bolster the ruling coalition and potentially shift the political landscape amidst ongoing conflict and internal political dynamics in Israel.
