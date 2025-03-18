Calls for Justice: Dalit Cases in Uttar Pradesh

In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Anil Kumar met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to request the withdrawal of cases filed against Dalit community members following a public agitation from seven years ago. The meeting was initiated under the guidance of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, Jayant Chaudhary, as stated by a party spokesperson.

Details revealed they discussed the 263 cases registered against Dalit community members in connection with the April 2, 2018, public agitation. RLD spokesperson Rohit Agarwal shared on social media that these incidents were widespread across the state, with Meerut district alone accounting for 100 cases, supplemented by 56 in Hapur and 43 in Muzaffarnagar.

Anil Kumar, showing his concern, documented the request in a letter to Adityanath, emphasizing the significant impact on the SC and ST communities. The withdrawal plea highlights an urgent call for reconsidering legal actions tied to social movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)