Abhay Verma Takes the Helm as BJP's Chief Whip in Delhi Assembly

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma has been appointed as the ruling BJP's chief whip in the Delhi Assembly. The decision was made during a BJP Legislative Party meeting attended by the party's Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other BJP MLAs.

The meeting addressed the appointment of a chief whip to facilitate the smooth functioning of the Legislative Party. The Delhi BJP, in a statement, mentioned that all MLAs present agreed to entrust the decision to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who later announced Verma's appointment after consulting the chief minister.

Verma, reacting to the announcement, expressed his commitment to ensuring coordination between party MLAs and the government. A seasoned politician and Purvanchali leader, Verma has been associated with BJP since his student days and holds a law degree from Delhi University. He won the Laxmi Nagar seat in 2020 and was a central figure in the party's affairs prior to his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)