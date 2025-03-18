Controversy Erupts Over PM Modi's Maha Kumbh Lok Sabha Address

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha concerning the Maha Kumbh, expressing his disappointment over the PM's failure to mention the lives lost in last January's stampede.

Gogoi emphasized that it was disheartening that no condolences were offered for the 30 people who perished during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual in Prayagraj. The Congress MP underscored the cultural importance of offering sympathy to grieving families, lamenting the absence of such remarks from the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Gogoi highlighted that opposition voices were stifled, as they were denied the opportunity to share their perspectives on the Maha Kumbh. He questioned whether only PM Modi has the right to express reverence for the Kumbh.

Earlier, PM Modi lauded the Maha Kumbh's successful organization, attributing it to the collective dedication of the public, administration, and devotees, calling it a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

