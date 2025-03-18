Left Menu

Labour Government's Bold Welfare Overhaul Faces Party Resistance

The UK's Labour government plans to cut over £5 billion from its welfare budget by 2029/30, aiming to balance public spending with tax revenues. The initiative focuses on welfare reform, including disability benefits, amidst concerns from party lines and advocacy groups about potential impacts on vulnerable populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's Labour government has unveiled an ambitious plan to slash more than £5 billion ($6.48 billion) from its welfare budget by the 2029/30 fiscal year. The move seeks to curb a rapidly increasing bill amid internal party opposition. These cuts set the stage for a comprehensive fiscal statement scheduled for March 26, which will present a balanced approach to election promises on tax rises and public finances.

Ministers are diligently working to stimulate growth and regulate spending, targeting the welfare budget that has surpassed defense spending. The focus is on getting more individuals into the workforce by reforming welfare, aiming to cut costs and bolster economic growth amid Britain's high rates of work-capable individuals out of the job market due to ill health.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration, elected by a landslide promising national renewal, counters suggestions of returning to Conservative-driven austerity. Instead, they aim to reform welfare systems seen as fraught with fraud. Although some party members voice concerns about the center-left values, the government insists on reforms as pathways to independent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

