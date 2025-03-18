Trump and Putin: A Call for Ceasefire
The White House announced a call between President Trump and Russian President Putin to discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire. This move comes after Ukrainian officials accepted the US proposal. Skepticism remains as Ukraine continues to face heavy Russian attacks, despite the ceasefire negotiations.
The White House confirmed a crucial phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on a potential 30-day ceasefire aimed at ending a protracted conflict.
The discussion follows Ukraine's agreement to the American proposal during diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia, facilitated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses doubt over Russia's commitment to peace, as conflict on the ground remains intense.
