Trump and Putin: A Call for Ceasefire

The White House confirmed a crucial phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on a potential 30-day ceasefire aimed at ending a protracted conflict.

The discussion follows Ukraine's agreement to the American proposal during diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia, facilitated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses doubt over Russia's commitment to peace, as conflict on the ground remains intense.

(With inputs from agencies.)