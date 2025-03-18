Zelenskiy Visits Helsinki: Finland-Ukraine Talks Set to Tackle Defense and Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Helsinki for discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The talks aim to solidify Finland's support for Ukraine and strategize efforts to end Russia's war. Meetings with defense industry companies are also scheduled.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has touched down in Helsinki, marking the start of his official visit to Finland. He is set to engage in crucial talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday.
The discussions will center around Finland's support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Both presidents will explore potential measures to bring an end to the war.
The visit will also include meetings with key defense industry leaders, signaling a commitment to strengthening defense partnerships and enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities.
