Zelenskiy Visits Helsinki: Finland-Ukraine Talks Set to Tackle Defense and Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has touched down in Helsinki, marking the start of his official visit to Finland. He is set to engage in crucial talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday.

The discussions will center around Finland's support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Both presidents will explore potential measures to bring an end to the war.

The visit will also include meetings with key defense industry leaders, signaling a commitment to strengthening defense partnerships and enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)