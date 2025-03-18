Akal Takht Launches New Membership Drive for Shiromani Akali Dal Amidst Calls for Unity

The Akal Takht-formed committee has embarked on a membership drive for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Amritsar, signaling a move towards internal reformation within the party.

Giani Harpreet Singh, the former Akal Takht Jathedar, initiated the drive by becoming its first member, followed by spiritual leaders Baba Sewa Singh and Baba Sarbjot Singh Bedi.

SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has called for estranged leaders to rejoin, emphasizing a directive for 'panthic' unity issued by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to bolster Sikh institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)