Left Menu

Akal Takht Launches New Membership Drive for Shiromani Akali Dal Amidst Calls for Unity

The Akal Takht-constituted committee has initiated a new membership drive for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Amritsar. This comes amidst calls for 'panthic' unity from religious leaders and internal party reorganization efforts. The drive follows a previous edict from Akal Takht demanding party realignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:32 IST
Akal Takht Launches New Membership Drive for Shiromani Akali Dal Amidst Calls for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akal Takht-formed committee has embarked on a membership drive for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Amritsar, signaling a move towards internal reformation within the party.

Giani Harpreet Singh, the former Akal Takht Jathedar, initiated the drive by becoming its first member, followed by spiritual leaders Baba Sewa Singh and Baba Sarbjot Singh Bedi.

SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has called for estranged leaders to rejoin, emphasizing a directive for 'panthic' unity issued by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to bolster Sikh institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025