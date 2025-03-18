Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and New Zealand's Diplomatic Initiative

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Delhi to discuss enhancing India-New Zealand relations. The meeting, part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, reviewed India's progress in health policies and aimed to fortify party-to-party relationships and economic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Delhi, under the 'Know BJP' initiative.

The discussion was primarily focused on fortifying the bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand, with an emphasis on mutual cooperation and progress.

During the meeting, Nadda highlighted India's health policy advancements, specifically in prenatal, neonatal, and elderly care, besides sharing insights into the BJP's organizational framework. Luxon's visit, scheduled from March 16, aims to deepen economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

