Trump and Putin: Quest for Ukrainian Ceasefire
President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of a 30-day Ukrainian ceasefire in a phone call, aiming for peace in the war-torn region. Despite tentative support, key conditions remain unresolved. The discussion also focused on improving U.S.-Russia relations and hinting at a long-term peace plan.
In a crucial phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks on Tuesday, aiming to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The conversation, endorsed by Washington, is part of broader efforts to secure a lasting peace in a region marred by conflict.
Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy, emphasized the global safety fostered under the two leaders, while the White House acknowledged the constructive nature of the dialogue. The Kremlin officially confirmed the end of talks, as per reports from TASS news agency.
The prospect of a truce confronted by key conditions remains under negotiation, with Trump suggesting potential territorial concessions. Meanwhile, discussions on the normalization of U.S.-Russia relations continue, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
