Maharashtra Legislative Clash: No-Confidence Motion Rejected

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde has turned down a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairperson, Neelam Gorhe. The dismissal came during the ongoing Budget session, where Shinde declared the motion legally untenable.

The opposition motion arose after Neelam Gorhe's remarks about the allocation of positions within the Shiv Sena in exchange for luxury cars. Despite the procedural challenge, MLC Anil Parab demanded that the motion go to a vote, claiming adherence to legal processes.

The Chairperson, however, maintained his stance, leveraging technical rules to quash the motion, leading to a heated argument within the legislative assembly. Minister Shambhuraj Desai reinforced Shinde's decision, further escalating tensions among assembly members.

(With inputs from agencies.)