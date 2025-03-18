Unveiling the Truth: JFK Assassination Files Released

In a move to fulfill a key campaign promise, President Donald Trump plans to disclose around 80,000 pages of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This significant release will occur on Tuesday and aims to provide new insights into the events surrounding the shocking Texas incident.

Despite public anticipation, experts, including Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, caution that the newly released trove may not alter the established narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole assassin. Sabato suggests these documents might largely consist of previously seen material with minimal alterations.

The release raises hopes of understanding the extent of the CIA's knowledge about Oswald's actions before the assassination, particularly regarding his visits to Mexico City. Many Americans still believe in conspiracy theories despite official accounts. Trump indicates further document releases concerning other significant assassinations are forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)