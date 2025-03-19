Left Menu

Ukraine Backs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal on Russian Energy Targets

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced support for a U.S.-led initiative to cease strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. He plans to discuss insights from U.S. President Trump’s talks with Vladimir Putin regarding a temporary ceasefire, aiming for extended peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced Ukraine's support for a United States proposal to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. This move comes in hopes of advancing peace talks between the involved nations.

The White House previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump reached an agreement during a phone conversation. The agreement entails a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine, alongside initiating discussions aimed at developing a broader peace plan.

During an online briefing, Zelenskiy expressed his intent to converse with President Trump in order to obtain a detailed understanding of the negotiations between the U.S. and Russia.

