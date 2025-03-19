Colombian Senate Rejects Petro's Labor Reform Once Again
A Colombian Senate committee has rejected a labor reform championed by President Gustavo Petro, dealing a blow to his social and economic agenda. The reform aimed to enhance worker conditions but faced opposition over increased labor costs. Petro now vows to take the issue to a referendum.
In a notable development from Bogota, a Colombian Senate committee has once again thwarted President Gustavo Petro's efforts to pass a significant labor reform. The legislation, which Petro had championed as a cornerstone of his campaign promises, was intended to improve worker conditions across the country.
Despite the government's claims that the reform would expand protections for workers, the initiative failed to gain the necessary support within the Senate committee. Out of 14 senators, eight voted against it, marking a recurring hurdle for Petro, who previously faced a similar rejection in 2023.
The labor reform proposal ignited significant opposition from business associations concerned about the potential rise in labor costs. On the same day as the committee vote, thousands nationwide participated in marches supporting the reforms. Undeterred, Petro has promised to push for a national referendum to let the electorate decide on these crucial initiatives.
