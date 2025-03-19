Colombian Senate Rejects Petro's Labor Reform Once Again

In a notable development from Bogota, a Colombian Senate committee has once again thwarted President Gustavo Petro's efforts to pass a significant labor reform. The legislation, which Petro had championed as a cornerstone of his campaign promises, was intended to improve worker conditions across the country.

Despite the government's claims that the reform would expand protections for workers, the initiative failed to gain the necessary support within the Senate committee. Out of 14 senators, eight voted against it, marking a recurring hurdle for Petro, who previously faced a similar rejection in 2023.

The labor reform proposal ignited significant opposition from business associations concerned about the potential rise in labor costs. On the same day as the committee vote, thousands nationwide participated in marches supporting the reforms. Undeterred, Petro has promised to push for a national referendum to let the electorate decide on these crucial initiatives.

