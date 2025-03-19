Left Menu

Colombian Labor Reform Bill Rejected Again Amid Nationwide Protests

A Colombian Senate committee has once again rejected President Gustavo Petro's labor reform, despite widespread public support. The bill aimed to improve worker conditions but faced opposition due to increased labor costs. Petro now seeks a referendum to promote labor and healthcare reforms amid congressional setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:08 IST
A pivotal labor reform bill championed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been rejected by a Senate committee, marking a significant obstruction to his progressive legislative agenda. The setback occurs despite thousands rallying nationwide in favor of the bill, which aimed to bolster worker rights and mitigate economic disparities.

The proposed reforms, which had previously faced similar rejection, were derailed by opposition predominantly from business circles citing potential elevated labor expenses. Petro, elected on promises of sweeping social reforms, now turns to the public for direct support through a proposed referendum.

In response to the legislative blockades, President Petro, a former legislator and Bogota mayor, has called for public demonstrations against perceived political stagnation. Additionally, he faces challenges regarding approved pension reforms currently under review by the Constitutional Court, raising stakes for his administration's reform agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

