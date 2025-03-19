Colombian Labor Reform Bill Rejected Again Amid Nationwide Protests

A pivotal labor reform bill championed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been rejected by a Senate committee, marking a significant obstruction to his progressive legislative agenda. The setback occurs despite thousands rallying nationwide in favor of the bill, which aimed to bolster worker rights and mitigate economic disparities.

The proposed reforms, which had previously faced similar rejection, were derailed by opposition predominantly from business circles citing potential elevated labor expenses. Petro, elected on promises of sweeping social reforms, now turns to the public for direct support through a proposed referendum.

In response to the legislative blockades, President Petro, a former legislator and Bogota mayor, has called for public demonstrations against perceived political stagnation. Additionally, he faces challenges regarding approved pension reforms currently under review by the Constitutional Court, raising stakes for his administration's reform agenda.

