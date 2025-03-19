Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Controversial Deportation Flights

A U.S. judge demands more details about deportation flights by the Trump administration, potentially igniting a constitutional clash. Despite an order halting deportations, planes still landed in El Salvador, drawing criticism and calls for impeachment of the judge involved. Sanctions and international tensions are increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:38 IST
Tensions Rise Over Controversial Deportation Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has requested further information from the Trump administration concerning two recent deportation flights, despite his directive to temporarily halt such removals. Using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, President Trump had authorized these actions, citing irregular warfare by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as justification. The situation raised fears of executive overreach.

The Justice Department argued that the deportation flights had departed American airspace before any enforceable orders were given. This has stirred a suggestion from Trump for the judge's impeachment, which was publicly rebuked by Chief Justice John Roberts. The deportations have also led to international diplomatic tensions, with Venezuela denouncing the actions as unlawful.

Amid these developments, calls for further sanctions against Venezuela by U.S. officials continue, while relatives of deported Venezuelans seek information on their whereabouts. The incident has reclaimed attention on immigration policy and presidential authority, as discussions about the constitutional implications and potential congressional actions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025