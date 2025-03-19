Left Menu

Attorney General Condemns Violent Tesla Attacks

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned violent attacks on Tesla, calling it domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has charged several perpetrators and continues to investigate. Activists have protested against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's actions related to federal workforce cuts and canceled humanitarian contracts since Trump's presidency began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:34 IST
Attorney General Condemns Violent Tesla Attacks

In a strong statement on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called recent violent attacks on Tesla property 'nothing short of domestic terrorism.' She announced that the Department of Justice has already taken action by charging numerous individuals involved in these attacks.

Bondi emphasized that investigations will persist, aiming to impose severe penalties on those implicated, including those coordinating and funding the illicit activities behind the scenes.

The attacks coincide with activist-led Tesla Takedown protests. Demonstrators are expressing their disapproval of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's influence over significant federal workforce reductions and contract cancellations for humanitarian programs, actions initiated after President Donald Trump's administration began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025