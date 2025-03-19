Attorney General Condemns Violent Tesla Attacks

In a strong statement on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called recent violent attacks on Tesla property 'nothing short of domestic terrorism.' She announced that the Department of Justice has already taken action by charging numerous individuals involved in these attacks.

Bondi emphasized that investigations will persist, aiming to impose severe penalties on those implicated, including those coordinating and funding the illicit activities behind the scenes.

The attacks coincide with activist-led Tesla Takedown protests. Demonstrators are expressing their disapproval of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's influence over significant federal workforce reductions and contract cancellations for humanitarian programs, actions initiated after President Donald Trump's administration began.

(With inputs from agencies.)