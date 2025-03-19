NCP's Vision for Bangladesh: A Shift Beyond Awami League's Shadow
The National Citizen Party (NCP), led by student representatives, opposes the participation of the Awami League in elections. NCP aims to establish a Second Republic with a new constitution rooted in the 1971 Liberation War. They prioritize balanced diplomacy and reforms, while elections are not an immediate priority.
The student-driven National Citizen Party (NCP) has expressed its firm opposition to the participation of Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League in upcoming elections. According to NCP's convenor, Nahid Islam, those accountable within the Awami League for past wrongdoings should first face trial.
Emerging as a political force supported by interim government leader Professor Muhammad Yunus, NCP seeks to establish a Second Republic through a Constituent Assembly. Their vision includes introducing a new constitution that honors the 1971 Liberation War and the July Uprising.
Islam emphasizes a balanced diplomatic stance, free from foreign dominance, marking a departure from previous regimes' dependency on external influences. With a focus on national interests, NCP prioritizes constitutional and electoral reforms over immediate elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
