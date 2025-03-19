NCP's Vision for Bangladesh: A Shift Beyond Awami League's Shadow

The student-driven National Citizen Party (NCP) has expressed its firm opposition to the participation of Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League in upcoming elections. According to NCP's convenor, Nahid Islam, those accountable within the Awami League for past wrongdoings should first face trial.

Emerging as a political force supported by interim government leader Professor Muhammad Yunus, NCP seeks to establish a Second Republic through a Constituent Assembly. Their vision includes introducing a new constitution that honors the 1971 Liberation War and the July Uprising.

Islam emphasizes a balanced diplomatic stance, free from foreign dominance, marking a departure from previous regimes' dependency on external influences. With a focus on national interests, NCP prioritizes constitutional and electoral reforms over immediate elections.

