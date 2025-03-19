Left Menu

Turkish Political Turmoil: Mayor's Arrest and the Battle for Democracy

Turkish police arrested Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and rival to President Erdogan, amid an investigation into alleged corruption and terror links. The government crackdown follows significant opposition gains in local elections. Imamoglu's diploma invalidation further challenges his political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish police detained Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, on Wednesday, as part of an investigation concerning alleged corruption and terror connections. The arrest marks a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown targeting opposition figures and dissenting voices under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.

State assets confirmed detention warrants were issued for Imamoglu and approximately 100 associates, including close aide, Murat Ongun. In response, authorities barricaded roads across Istanbul and prohibited demonstrations for four days to counter potential protests post-arrest.

This crackdown follows Erdogan's historic local election defeats amid rising national election calls. Official statements insist courts operate independently, dismissing accusations of political motivation. Meanwhile, Imamoglu's university diploma was also invalidated, hindering his eligibility for future presidential candidacy under Turkish law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

