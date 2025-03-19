Germany Condemns Detention of Erdogan's Rival
Germany views the detention of President Erdogan's main political rival as a significant setback. The German foreign ministry emphasized the importance of democratic and constitutional principles for a functioning democracy during a recent news conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has criticized the detention of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's primary political opponent, labeling it a serious setback that will be addressed diplomatically with Turkey. This was announced by a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry.
During a regular government news conference on Wednesday, the spokesperson emphasized that adhering to democratic and constitutional principles is essential for any effective democracy.
Germany plans to relay its concerns to Ankara through appropriate channels, reaffirming its commitment to democratic values in international relations.
