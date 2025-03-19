Putin and Trump Pursue Mending U.S.-Russia Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump aim to gradually repair U.S.-Russia relations. After a recent phone call, they agreed on a temporary halt to attacks on Ukrainian energy but did not secure a 30-day ceasefire. Terms for further talks are being discussed.
On Wednesday, the Kremlin reported a mutual understanding between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting their commitment to address and repair the strained U.S.-Russia relationship incrementally.
This statement followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday where they discussed halting Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. While Putin agreed to a temporary suspension, he refrained from endorsing a 30-day ceasefire that Trump proposed as a preliminary move toward lasting peace.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that discussions to finalize the next phase of U.S.-Russia talks are slated for today and tomorrow, outlining potential pathways for improved bilateral ties.
