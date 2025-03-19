Left Menu

Putin and Trump Pursue Mending U.S.-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump aim to gradually repair U.S.-Russia relations. After a recent phone call, they agreed on a temporary halt to attacks on Ukrainian energy but did not secure a 30-day ceasefire. Terms for further talks are being discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:21 IST
Putin and Trump Pursue Mending U.S.-Russia Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, the Kremlin reported a mutual understanding between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting their commitment to address and repair the strained U.S.-Russia relationship incrementally.

This statement followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday where they discussed halting Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. While Putin agreed to a temporary suspension, he refrained from endorsing a 30-day ceasefire that Trump proposed as a preliminary move toward lasting peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that discussions to finalize the next phase of U.S.-Russia talks are slated for today and tomorrow, outlining potential pathways for improved bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025