Putin and Trump Pursue Mending U.S.-Russia Relations

On Wednesday, the Kremlin reported a mutual understanding between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting their commitment to address and repair the strained U.S.-Russia relationship incrementally.

This statement followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday where they discussed halting Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. While Putin agreed to a temporary suspension, he refrained from endorsing a 30-day ceasefire that Trump proposed as a preliminary move toward lasting peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that discussions to finalize the next phase of U.S.-Russia talks are slated for today and tomorrow, outlining potential pathways for improved bilateral ties.

