Ben-Gvir's Controversial Return and the Resumption of Conflict

Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, has reentered Israel's government as national security minister. His comeback coincides with intensifying warfare with Hamas, initiated by Prime Minister Netanyahu's latest airstrikes.

The renewed strikes on Gaza on Tuesday led to the deaths of over 400 Palestinians including many women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. While Israel aims to dismantle Hamas and free hostages, international and internal dissent grow. Protests erupted in Jerusalem, criticizing the government's approach and potential threats to hostages' lives.

Also on Wednesday, separate incidents saw injuries to UN workers in Gaza and a peacekeeper in Lebanon. Meanwhile, critics see Ben-Gvir's return as bolstering Netanyahu's coalition, aiming for a long-term transformation in Gaza, despite fears of humanitarian impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)