Left Menu

Ben-Gvir's Controversial Return and the Resumption of Conflict

Itamar Ben-Gvir returns as Israel's national security minister, supporting resumption of war against Hamas. Tuesday's airstrikes killed over 400 in Gaza. UN workers injured, peacekeeper wounded in Lebanon. Protests in Jerusalem over hostages' safety and Netanyahu's leadership. Ben-Gvir aims for full-scale war and policy changes in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:55 IST
Ben-Gvir's Controversial Return and the Resumption of Conflict
  • Country:
  • Israel

Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, has reentered Israel's government as national security minister. His comeback coincides with intensifying warfare with Hamas, initiated by Prime Minister Netanyahu's latest airstrikes.

The renewed strikes on Gaza on Tuesday led to the deaths of over 400 Palestinians including many women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. While Israel aims to dismantle Hamas and free hostages, international and internal dissent grow. Protests erupted in Jerusalem, criticizing the government's approach and potential threats to hostages' lives.

Also on Wednesday, separate incidents saw injuries to UN workers in Gaza and a peacekeeper in Lebanon. Meanwhile, critics see Ben-Gvir's return as bolstering Netanyahu's coalition, aiming for a long-term transformation in Gaza, despite fears of humanitarian impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025