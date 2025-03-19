Left Menu

IOC Presidential Race: A High-Stakes Battle Unfolds

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr is a leading candidate to become the next IOC president, competing against notable figures like Kirsty Coventry and Sebastian Coe. With Thomas Bach stepping down, the election relies on a complex voting system that demands strategic insights and negotiations to secure the necessary majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:13 IST
Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr stands prominently among the contenders in the race to succeed Thomas Bach as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president. This highly competitive election, predicted to extend over several rounds, is set for Thursday and involves multiple influential candidates.

Facing formidable opponents like Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry and Britain's Sebastian Coe, Samaranch must navigate the intricate process of elimination by ballot. A stark challenge lies ahead as each candidate needs over half of the 100-plus IOC votes to win.

The secretive nature of the voting process allows delegates the independence to make personal decisions. Samaranch emphasizes the difficulty of interpreting signals amidst discreet political maneuvering. With the outcome resting on confidential memberships' decisions, the final stages promise intense last-minute negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

