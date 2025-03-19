Left Menu

Government and Farmers Strike Positive Dialogue Amidst MSP Law Demands

Union Ministers and Punjab officials engaged with protesting farmers in Chandigarh, leading to positive dialogues about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) law. While discussions were seen as constructive, the government acknowledged further deliberations are needed before addressing the legal guarantee of MSP. The next meeting is scheduled for May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:40 IST
Government and Farmers Strike Positive Dialogue Amidst MSP Law Demands
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the ongoing farmers' protests, a meeting was held in Chandigarh featuring three Union Ministers and Punjab Cabinet Ministers. Key figures such as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reported the discussions to be notably positive as they gathered to deliberate on multiple demands from the farming community.

With prospects for the next meeting on May 4, Chouhan highlighted the encouraging tone of the talks. Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema echoed this sentiment and further explained that the Ministry of Agriculture would involve various stakeholders in discussions about implementing a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers' leaders present at the meeting reiterated the constructive nature of the dialogue. They acknowledged the government's request for more time to resolve the issue of establishing a legal framework for MSP. Another representative, PT John from Kerala, underscored the farmers' firm stance on this vital demand, saying there would be no compromise until legal assurance is enacted by Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025