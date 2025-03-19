Government and Farmers Strike Positive Dialogue Amidst MSP Law Demands

In an effort to address the ongoing farmers' protests, a meeting was held in Chandigarh featuring three Union Ministers and Punjab Cabinet Ministers. Key figures such as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reported the discussions to be notably positive as they gathered to deliberate on multiple demands from the farming community.

With prospects for the next meeting on May 4, Chouhan highlighted the encouraging tone of the talks. Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema echoed this sentiment and further explained that the Ministry of Agriculture would involve various stakeholders in discussions about implementing a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers' leaders present at the meeting reiterated the constructive nature of the dialogue. They acknowledged the government's request for more time to resolve the issue of establishing a legal framework for MSP. Another representative, PT John from Kerala, underscored the farmers' firm stance on this vital demand, saying there would be no compromise until legal assurance is enacted by Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)