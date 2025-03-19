Ukraine Urges US to Monitor Fragile Ceasefire Amid Renewed Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the United States to play a leading role in monitoring a fragile ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This appeal follows accusations from both Moscow and Kyiv of renewed air strikes on infrastructure, merely hours after both sides agreed to a limited truce.

During a joint conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy remarked that Russian President Putin's promises of ceasing attacks are far from reality. He emphasized the importance of U.S. intervention and a detailed list of vulnerable energy facilities that need oversight from Western allies.

Meanwhile, Russia had suspended its offensive on Tuesday after a phone conversation between Putin and Trump, though Ukrainian officials reported subsequent drone attacks causing significant damages. Both sides reported downing several drones, highlighting the tense undercurrents amidst efforts to negotiate lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)