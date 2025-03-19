Political Turmoil: BJP Leader Rajendra Rana's Battle Against Alleged False Charges

Rajendra Rana, former MLA and BJP leader, has accused the Himachal Pradesh police of acting on a fabricated complaint against his family, supposedly under the influence of the state's Congress administration.

Rana, who once defeated former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, claims that Anil Chauhan lodged the complaint to avoid repaying Rs 2.5 crore, which was invested for a business venture. The BJP politician states no effort was made by the police to properly investigate the matter.

Rana, determined to counter the charges, demanded a CBI probe into the unrelated death of a power board officer and criticized the state leadership's priorities amidst declining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)