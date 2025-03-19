Trump's Infrastructure Order Boosts Disaster Preparedness
President Donald Trump issued an executive order to enhance state and local preparedness for natural disasters and cyber threats. The order emphasizes infrastructure prioritization and strategic investments based on risk-informed decision-making to improve response efforts.
President Donald Trump has introduced an executive order aimed at enhancing the infrastructure preparedness of state and local governments for responding to natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes. The order also addresses other potential threats like cyber attacks.
The executive directive seeks to empower state and individual preparedness by integrating common-sense approaches into how infrastructure is prioritized. It stresses strategic investments based on risk-informed decisions, aiming to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency responses.
The order reflects the administration's commitment to reinforcing infrastructure readiness, emphasizing a proactive stance in preparing for various natural and man-made disasters across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
