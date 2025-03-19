Israeli Military Launches Operation in Gaza Corridor
The Israeli military initiated a limited ground operation to reclaim a segment of the Netzarim corridor in Gaza, subsequently intensifying hostilities with Hamas. This action breaches a January-brokered ceasefire under which Israel had vacated the corridor dividing northern and southern Gaza.
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday the commencement of a 'limited ground operation' aimed at regaining control over a strategic portion of the Gaza corridor.
This latest move signified an escalation of Israeli actions in Gaza, disrupting a ceasefire with Hamas established in January.
Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel had previously abandoned the Netzarim corridor, a crucial military zone that divided northern and southern Gaza.
