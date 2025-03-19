Left Menu

Israeli Military Launches Operation in Gaza Corridor

The Israeli military initiated a limited ground operation to reclaim a segment of the Netzarim corridor in Gaza, subsequently intensifying hostilities with Hamas. This action breaches a January-brokered ceasefire under which Israel had vacated the corridor dividing northern and southern Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:55 IST
Israeli Military Launches Operation in Gaza Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday the commencement of a 'limited ground operation' aimed at regaining control over a strategic portion of the Gaza corridor.

This latest move signified an escalation of Israeli actions in Gaza, disrupting a ceasefire with Hamas established in January.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel had previously abandoned the Netzarim corridor, a crucial military zone that divided northern and southern Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025