Northern Army's Strategic Vision: Enhancing Operational Readiness in Kashmir

Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, assessed the force's operational preparedness in the Kashmir region on Wednesday.

A briefing was given regarding the use of equipment procured under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, along with technical innovations aimed at improving efficacy, according to the Northern Command of the Army.

The Northern Command stated on social media platform X that Lt Gen Kumar and GOC from the Chinar Corps evaluated the integration of advanced equipment at the Srinagar base. The commander praised the exemplary professionalism and readiness of the troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)