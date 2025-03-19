Left Menu

Northern Army's Strategic Vision: Enhancing Operational Readiness in Kashmir

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar reviewed the operational readiness of the Northern Army in Kashmir. Key issues included the integration of new technologies and equipment, as well as innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The general praised the army's commitment to operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:09 IST
Northern Army's Strategic Vision: Enhancing Operational Readiness in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, assessed the force's operational preparedness in the Kashmir region on Wednesday.

A briefing was given regarding the use of equipment procured under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, along with technical innovations aimed at improving efficacy, according to the Northern Command of the Army.

The Northern Command stated on social media platform X that Lt Gen Kumar and GOC from the Chinar Corps evaluated the integration of advanced equipment at the Srinagar base. The commander praised the exemplary professionalism and readiness of the troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025