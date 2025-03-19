YSRCP MLC Raja Sekhar's Resignation Stir

In a developing political scenario, YSRCP MLC M Raja Sekhar submitted his resignation from the Legislative Council, where he was elected under the MLA quota. However, the resignation is yet to be accepted by Koyye Moshen Raju, Chairman of the Legislative Council.

"I have submitted my resignation but it was not accepted," confirmed Sekhar to PTI, adding to the intrigue. The political move has left questions unanswered and speculations about whether he intends to step down from the YSRCP party as well.

Sekhar, aged 67, who hails from Chilalakuripeta in Palnadu district, was only one year into his six-year term that began in 2023, leaving four years unfulfilled. This development could have significant implications for both his political career and the dynamics of the YSRCP.

