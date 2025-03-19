Fadnavis Urges Ministers to Uphold 'Raj Dharma'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a cautionary note to his cabinet, stressing the importance of avoiding statements that may foster division within society. Drawing on the wisdom of late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Fadnavis reminded ministers of their 'Raj Dharma'—a duty to act responsibly and ethically while in office.

This advisory follows a recent outbreak of violence in Nagpur, coinciding with fiery comments from BJP minister Nitesh Rane, although Fadnavis refrained from naming him directly. In an interview conducted by senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil during the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2025, Fadnavis reiterated the necessity for ministers to adhere to constitutional duties and set aside personal biases.

Criticism from the Opposition over Rane's remarks erupted in protest within the state legislature. Fadnavis underscored the requirement for ministers to exhibit restraint, especially as young leaders sometimes make provocative remarks. Recent events in Nagpur, spurred by rumors of desecration during a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, further illustrate the need for cautious communication from public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)