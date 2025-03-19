Left Menu

Fadnavis Urges Ministers to Uphold 'Raj Dharma'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised his cabinet to avoid divisive statements and adhere to 'Raj Dharma,' citing late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This comes after violence in Nagpur and controversial remarks by BJP minister Nitesh Rane. Fadnavis stressed constitutional responsibility and urged ministerial restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:35 IST
Fadnavis Urges Ministers to Uphold 'Raj Dharma'
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a cautionary note to his cabinet, stressing the importance of avoiding statements that may foster division within society. Drawing on the wisdom of late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Fadnavis reminded ministers of their 'Raj Dharma'—a duty to act responsibly and ethically while in office.

This advisory follows a recent outbreak of violence in Nagpur, coinciding with fiery comments from BJP minister Nitesh Rane, although Fadnavis refrained from naming him directly. In an interview conducted by senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil during the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2025, Fadnavis reiterated the necessity for ministers to adhere to constitutional duties and set aside personal biases.

Criticism from the Opposition over Rane's remarks erupted in protest within the state legislature. Fadnavis underscored the requirement for ministers to exhibit restraint, especially as young leaders sometimes make provocative remarks. Recent events in Nagpur, spurred by rumors of desecration during a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, further illustrate the need for cautious communication from public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025