Unveiling the JFK Files: Secrets, Speculations, and the Quest for Truth

The JFK assassination files are now publicly accessible, following an order from U.S. President Donald Trump. Thousands of digital documents, totaling over 63,000 pages, have been released, sparking interest among historians and conspiracy theorists.

While the new content gives insights into Cold War fears and covert operations like 'Operation Mongoose,' experts believe it won't drastically alter the known narrative of JFK's 1963 assassination. Harvard historian Fredrik Logevall notes the value in unredacted documentation despite limited expectations for dramatic revelations.

The files' release underlines enduring questions about government transparency. While polls suggest conspiracy theories persist, the Justice Department maintains Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Trump's administration hints at future document releases on other high-profile assassinations, perpetuating public intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)