Global Partnerships Fostered: Maharashtra CM Meets NZ PM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Mumbai, addressing key topics in agriculture and education. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties and collaboration between the regions, with support from protocol minister Jaykumar Raval and senior officials present.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in a high-level meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the latter's two-day visit to Mumbai.
Convened at Hotel Taj, the discussion between the leaders extensively covered plans to enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on sectors such as agriculture and education.
The meeting underscored an enduring commitment to fostering international partnerships, further supported by the presence of protocol minister Jaykumar Raval and senior officials.
