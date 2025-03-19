Left Menu

Global Partnerships Fostered: Maharashtra CM Meets NZ PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Mumbai, addressing key topics in agriculture and education. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties and collaboration between the regions, with support from protocol minister Jaykumar Raval and senior officials present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:12 IST
Global Partnerships Fostered: Maharashtra CM Meets NZ PM
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in a high-level meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the latter's two-day visit to Mumbai.

Convened at Hotel Taj, the discussion between the leaders extensively covered plans to enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on sectors such as agriculture and education.

The meeting underscored an enduring commitment to fostering international partnerships, further supported by the presence of protocol minister Jaykumar Raval and senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025