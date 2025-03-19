Global Partnerships Fostered: Maharashtra CM Meets NZ PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in a high-level meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the latter's two-day visit to Mumbai.

Convened at Hotel Taj, the discussion between the leaders extensively covered plans to enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on sectors such as agriculture and education.

The meeting underscored an enduring commitment to fostering international partnerships, further supported by the presence of protocol minister Jaykumar Raval and senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)