Left Menu

Radio Free Asia Faces Uncertain Future Amid Funding Cuts

Radio Free Asia (RFA) is facing funding termination under President Trump's administration, leading to unpaid leave for hundreds of U.S.-based staff. The organization, relying on federal grants, plans legal action against the funding cut. This move hampers U.S. soft power and affects global news dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:29 IST
Radio Free Asia Faces Uncertain Future Amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) has announced that hundreds of its U.S.-based staff will be placed on unpaid leave following the decision by President Donald Trump's administration to terminate the outlet's funding. RFA spokesperson Rohit Mahajan has described the move as "unlawful" and stated the organization is pursuing legal action.

The Trump administration's decision on Saturday to cut federal grants impacts RFA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and over 1,300 Voice of America employees, posing a significant challenge to government-funded media. RFA, which has been broadcasting across Asia since 1996, is highly regarded for providing reliable news in authoritarian regions.

In response, RFA intends to file a legal challenge, similar to that of its sister outlet, emphasizing the detrimental effects on U.S. soft power. The cuts coincide with a broader initiative to reduce federal spending, championed by Trump and Elon Musk, who argue it aligns with taxpayer interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025