Global Leaders Tackle Energy, Education, and Diplomatic Crises

Numerous global headlines emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed potential ceasefire terms with Russia. Concurrently, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to end the Department of Education and prop up the domestic energy sector. While diplomatic tensions simmered globally, Turkey faced political upheaval with the arrest of Istanbul's mayor.

Updated: 20-03-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:24 IST
International affairs took center stage as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that a halt to energy strikes could be facilitated swiftly amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Zelenskiy, following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, indicated a readiness to respond reciprocally should Moscow breach any agreed ceasefire terms.

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Trump signaled his intent to dismantle the Department of Education, following through on a significant campaign promise. The proposed order, set for enactment, faces opposition from Democratic state attorneys general, raising the specter of legal challenges that could hinder its implementation.

On a broader diplomatic front, tensions escalated as Israel resumed ground operations in Gaza following intensive airstrikes. Meanwhile, concerns about domestic governance emerged as Turkey detained the mayor of Istanbul, an opposition figure, under corruption charges, a move critics label a politically motivated 'coup.'

